AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/14 15:35
A man writes a tribute message in a love heart on the National COVID Memorial Wall, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ...
A road leads through the snow covered Taunus forest near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo/Michael Probst)
A street actress wearing 18th century styled clothes, walks in snowfall in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Love...
For the weekly gallery A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Tennis sta...
A Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Preside...
People wear FFP2 masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus on a bus in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A person walks on the highway during an environmental protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Ser...
An armed riot police officer detains two protesters during a security anti-terrorists operation in a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Satur...
A man reacts, near a broken window during clashes at Democrats' Party headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Albanian opposition sup...
A man sleeps on the sidewalk next to a store while pedestrians walk by and look at their smartphones in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
People watch a surfer ride a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (A...
A worker throws snow from the roof of the Winter Palace during snowfall in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with the Admiralty building...

JAN. 7-13, 2022

From clashes in Kazakhstan to Albanian opposition supporters fighting each other and the U.K. prime minister's apology for attending a lockdown garden party, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Prague Photographer Petr Josek.

Updated : 2022-01-14 17:11 GMT+08:00

