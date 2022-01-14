Europe Agriculture IoT Market Scope and overview, Sales Revenue Focus on Specific Product and Dynamics by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.4% During The Forecast Period

Internet of Things (IoT) has been transforming modern agriculture industry. Europe agriculture IoT market accounted for $3,423.7 million in 2019 and will grow by 12.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by increasing population coupled with rise in demand for food, advancement in digital technologies, prevalent mobile devices, and government initiatives.

Highlighted with 43 tables and 40 figures, this 107-page report “Europe Agriculture IoT Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), System, Application (Precision Agriculture, Indoor Farming, Livestock, Aquaculture), and Country” is based on a holistic research of the entire Europe agriculture IoT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe agriculture IoT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, System, Application, and Country.

Based on Offering.

Agriculture IoT Hardware

– Automation and Control Systems

– Sensing and Monitoring Devices

– Navigation and Guidance Systems

Agriculture IoT Software

– Cloud Based Product

– On Premises Product

Agriculture IoT Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on System,

Tracking & Positioning Systems

– GNSS/GPS Devices

– RFID

Monitoring & Detection Systems

– Wireless Sensor Network

– UAVs/Drones

– Auto-steering & Autonomous Vehicles

Communication Systems

– Network Communication Technologies

– Standards & Protocols

Cloud Computing

Data Management Systems

Based on Application

Precision Agriculture IoT

– Crop Health Scouting

– Yield Monitoring

– Water, Pest & Fertilizer Management

– Climate, Weather & Soil Monitoring

– Farm Mapping

– Other Applications

Indoor Farming IoT

– Plant and Yield Monitoring

– Lighting Management

– Water, Pest & Fertilizer Management

– Ambient Environmental Monitoring

– Other Applications

Livestock Farming IoT

– Animal Health Monitoring

– Milk Harvesting

– Feeding Management

– Breeding Management

– Geofencing & Mapping

– Other Applications

Fisheries and Aquaculture IoT

– Animal Behavior & Health Monitoring

– Feed Monitoring

– Aquatic Species Tracking and Navigation

– Geofencing & Mapping

– Other Applications

Precision Forestry IoT

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering, System, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific agriculture IoT market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Ag Leader Technology

AKVA Group ASA

Antelliq

Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)

Deere & Company

Delaval

Eruvaka Technologies

Farmers Edge

GEA Group

Komatsu Forest

Ponsse

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Raven Industries

Smartcultiva Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

