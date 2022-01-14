Asia Pacific Digital Identity Solutions Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players | Progressing at a CAGR of 21.0% During The Forecast Period

Asia Pacific digital identity solutions market will grow by 21.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $148.74 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising identity and authentication frauds, digitization trend with increased integration of biometrics in smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 64 figures, this 132-page report “Asia Pacific Digital Identity Solutions Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, IDaaS), Technology (Biometrics, Non-Biometrics), Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire Asia Pacific digital identity solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific digital identity solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Country.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on Offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS)

Based on Technology

Biometrics

– Fingerprint Recognition

– Facial Recognition

– Iris Recognition

– Voice Recognition

– Palm/Hand Recognition

– Other Biometric Identities

Non-Biometrics

Based on Authentication Type

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

– Two-Factor Authentication

– Three-Factor Authentication

– Four-Factor Authentication

Based on Deployment Mode

– On-Premise Solutions

– Cloud-based Solutions

Based on Organization Size

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Based on Industry Vertical

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Government and Public Service

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Media and Entertainment

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– IT and Telecom

– Energy and Utilities

– Cryptocurrency

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Authentication Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific digital identity solutions market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

AU10TIX

Duo Security (Cisco)

ForgeRock

GBG

IDEMIA

Imageware Systems

Jumio

NEC

Refinitiv

Samsung SDS

Telus

Tessi

Thales Group

Verisec

Vintegris Tech

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 25

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 28

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

