Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As imported COVID-19 cases increase in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that starting Saturday (Jan. 15), patients with mild to no symptoms or between the ages of 20-39 will be sent to quarantine centers and reinforced quarantine hotels.

The CECC officials said at Friday’s (Jan. 14) routine press conference that 200 out of the 278 recent imported COVID cases tested positive immediately upon arrival at the airport. The majority of the patients, 259 people, were fully vaccinated, and all of the patients showed mild to no symptoms, according to CECC Medical Response Division Deputy Head Philip Lo (羅一鈞).

CECC Commander Chen Shih-Chung (陳時中) thus announced that in order to lessen medical facilities’ stress, future travelers who test positive at the airport will be sent to medical facilities and quarantine locations depending on the severeness of their symptoms and their age. He said Taipei and New Taipei have accommodation and facilities prepared to adapt to the new policy, and the CECC plans to clear out additional quarantine centers, especially those close to the Taoyuan International Airport after Sunday (Jan. 16) to accommodate more patients with mild symptoms.

When asked about what would qualify for “mild” symptoms, Lo said the majority of travelers who tested positive showed no symptoms, and those who did report them reported cold-like symptoms. Lo added that the CECC will highlight those between the ages of 20-39, who will be assessed for any acute symptoms before they are prioritized for reinforced quarantine hotels.

While the health condition of travelers who tested positive upon arrival has been good enough to support a long-distance flight, the CECC is prepared to respond to any medical emergencies, said Lo.