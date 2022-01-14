Alexa
Taiwan mum on who will attend Honduran presidential inauguration

Vice president Lai Ching-te reportedly chosen to represent Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has reportedly appointed Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as the special envoy to go to Honduras for the presidential inauguration of Xiomara Castro later this month.

When congratulated by the media on Friday (Jan. 14) during a trip to New Taipei City’s Pingxi District, Lai said "thank you" but did not comment further.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not refute this report but stated that promoting “head of state diplomacy” is one of the most important tasks it has, Liberty Times reported. With regard to Taiwan’s attendance at the inauguration ceremony of the new Honduran president, the Presidential Office will announce details once plans are finalized.

Castro, who won the Nov. 28 election, had repeatedly pledged during her campaign that she would end 80 years of official diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognize Beijing. However, after her election, her team said that would not be the case.

Tsai had been invited by the Honduran president-elect to attend her inauguration earlier this week.
