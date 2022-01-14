Alexa
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters

Tips for making reservation for COVID booster shot on 1922 website

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 16:26
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's 1922 COVID vaccination booking platform will begin taking reservations for booster shots on Saturday (Jan. 15).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will reopen its COVID vaccination reservation website to enable members of the public to make reservations for a third vaccine dose starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Eligible recipients

People aged 18 and over (born on or before Jan. 23, 2004) who have received two doses of a COVID vaccine at least 12 weeks ago and prior to Oct. 31, 2021.

Qualification inquiry period

Would-be recipients can check if they are qualified for the 19th round of vaccinations from 2 p.m. Jan. 14 to 12:00 p.m. Jan. 16.

Vaccination dates

Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.

Reservation starting times by age group

65+: 10 a.m., Jan. 15

50 to 64: 12 p.m., Jan. 15

18 to 49: 2 p.m., Jan. 15

Reservation deadline

12 p.m., Jan. 16

If reservation deadline is missed

1. Appointments can again be made next week.

2. People with COVID vaccine certificates can make appointments with designated medical institutions or district public health centers, or go to vaccination stations to receive a booster.

People who have not yet received first or second doses

Make appointments with designated medical institutions or district public health centers, or go to vaccination stations to receive a booster.

Other preparations

1. Before vaccination, be sure to bring the COVID vaccination certificate and National Health Insurance (NHI) card and undergo an evaluation by a physician.

2. If people between the ages of 18 and 20 wish to go by themselves to the vaccination venue, they must first have their parents sign a consent form. If they are accompanied by their parents, the consent form must be signed by the parents on the spot.

To register for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.
Updated : 2022-01-14 16:52 GMT+08:00

