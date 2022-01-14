Alexa
Da Silva leads Hawaii over UC Irvine 72-56

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 15:12
HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo Da Silva recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds as Hawaii beat UC Irvine 72-56 on Thursday night. Jerome Desrosiers added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Noel Coleman had 16 points for Hawaii (6-5, 2-0 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan added 12 points and six assists.

Collin Welp had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (6-5, 1-1). Dawson Baker added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 16:52 GMT+08:00

