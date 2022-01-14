Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bouyea lifts San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 97-73

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 14:32
Bouyea lifts San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 97-73

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points as San Francisco won its ninth straight home game, routing Loyola Marymount 97-73 on Thursday night.

Khalil Shabazz had 17 points and six assists for San Francisco (15-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Zane Meeks added 14 points. Yauhen Massalski had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Dons forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Eli Scott had 22 points for the Lions (7-6, 0-1). Dameane Douglas added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 16:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"