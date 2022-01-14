Almost one-third of pet food is mislabeled in Taipei

A masked man in a hoodie, sweatpants and slippers walks two Border Collies in a park. A masked man in a hoodie, sweatpants and slippers walks two Border Collies in a park. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s Animal Protection Office on Friday (Jan. 14) announced it had conducted a random inspection of 109 pet food products, finding 33 failed to meet regulations on food labeling.

The highest failure rate was among the pet treats category. The city government urged consumers to only buy pet food that is clearly labeled and from trustworthy brands, per a CNA report.

The authorities will not issue fines this time, they announced, as the offending companies have already corrected the labeling errors. The office pointed out that if pet food products fail to improve after being identified as mislabeled, a fine of between NT$30,000 (US$1077.20) and NT$150,000 can be imposed in accordance with the animal protection law.

The office said that before buying pet food online, consumers can check the product information and ingredients on the Pet Food Declaration Website administered by the Executive Yuan’s Council of Agriculture so as to avoid buying dodgy food from the black market. Prudent pet owners can find the website here.