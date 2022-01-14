Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Johnson leads Saint Mary's (Calif.) past Pepperdine 77-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 14:24
Johnson leads Saint Mary's (Calif.) past Pepperdine 77-62

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 20 points as Saint Mary's defeated Pepperdine 77-62 on Thursday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 16 points for Saint Mary's (13-4, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Alex Ducas added 12 points. Matthias Tass had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Jan Zidek had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Waves (6-12, 0-3). Maxwell Lewis added 15 points. Jade' Smith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 16:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"