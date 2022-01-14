Animal Vaccines Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on animal vaccines market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global animal vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC719

The constant introduction of technically sophisticated vaccines, increasing livestock population, and disease outbreaks have led to shifting market dynamics. The market is expected to grow steadily due to the rise in pet ownership in developed countries and the growth in the number of poultry and cattle in emerging economies.

Globally, zoonotic diseases are rapidly increasing, and many believe that novel coronavirus also got transmitted into humans from pets. According to WHO, nearly one billion cases of various diseases occur every year due to zoonosis, and almost 60% of developing infectious diseases globally are from animal sources.

Almost 75% of the more than 30 new pathogens detected in humans in the last 30 years are originated from animals. Since vaccines are the method to prevent infectious diseases in animals that will decrease the chances of human transmission, this will be expected to drive the market’s growth.

The emergence of COVID-19 is expected to hinder the growth of the global market since many countries have postponed animal vaccination programs in their countries due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. However, many countries are developing corona vaccines to vaccinate pets due to the fear of human to the pet transmission of coronavirus.

Recently, Russia registered the vaccine Carnivac-COV, which is expected to be the first vaccine for animals developed against COVID-19. However, overall, COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the animal vaccines market.

Growth Drivers

The global market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing number of zoonotic diseases across the globe in recent decades, along with the growing size of poultry, aquaculture, and pork market that contributes significantly to the economy of many countries. The emergence of new technologies in vaccines and government initiatives to vaccinate pets is expected to propel the market’s growth further.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC719

Globally, poultry, aquaculture, and pork industries are significantly contributing to the economy due to the increased consumption of meat. Poultry meat production worldwide was approximately 137 MT in 2020, with China being the biggest consumer of poultry, followed by the U.S, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, India, Japan, Indonesia, Iran, South Africa, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

Aquaculture is also popular in many countries, with 51.3 MT of aquatic creatures produced from inland aquaculture in 2018. China makes two-thirds of total cultivated marine products globally and has the most significant aquaculture industry in the globe. All these factors will cumulatively help in the growth of the global market.

Companies are launching new vaccines and have been involved in acquisition and funding in recent years. For instance, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) launched cell culture technology-based Raksha Class in 2020, a Swine Fever vaccine developed in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI).

Elanco Animal Health acquired Prevtec Microbial that involved in the development of vaccines to combat bacterial diseases in food in USD 59.9 million deal in August 2019. The acquisition will help Elanco bring Prevtec’s R&D programs to Elanco’s pipeline and strengthen its swine portfolio.

Animal Vaccines Market Report Segmentation

By Product

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated

Subunit

DNA

Recombinant

By Animal Type

. Poultry

. Aqua

. Ruminants

. Companion

. Swine

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC719

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

Major players in the animal vaccines market are investing heavily in R&D to develop new advanced vaccines for food animals and pet animals. Companies are also undertaking acquisitions, collaborations, and raising funds to expand their market globally.

Some of the key players operating in the vaccines market include Biogénesis Bagó, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Elanco, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Neogen Corporation, Ourofino Saúde Animal, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Virbac, and Zoetis.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC719

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/