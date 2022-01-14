Mini LED Display Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand and Top Players

The global mini LED display market held a market value of USD 174.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 9,343 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 78.3% during the forecast period.

The tremendous growth in the consumer electronics industry all across the world is driving the growth of the mini LED display market. This demand has led to heavy commercialization of mini LED technology, along with additional dynamic characteristics. The high availability of smartphones and gaming stations with mini LED technology positively impacts the mini LED display ecosystem.



Moreover, international alliances support the market growth significantly. For instance, in 2019, Unity Opto Group Co received long-term orders from US-based LED lamp vendors who are changing suppliers to prevent a hike in US customs duty rate on imports from China. Thus, such steps aid the mini LED market growth.



The high cost of the equipment, coupled with the high number of ICs required to function can hinder the market growth. Although there is a large amount of research in this field, many manufacturers might face a setback to adopt to different manufacturing process to mass produce mini LEDs. Thus, such a factor might hamper the market growth to a certain extent.



Growth Influencers:



Rising demand for miniaturized display in consumer electronics devices

The rise in demand for better display solutions by end users drive the growth of this market. The ever-changing preferences of consumers in electronics area is increasing the growth rate. The prominent players in the market are focused on launching innovative products keeping in mind the needs of the end users. For instance, in October 2021, Apple announced its plans to introduce a 27-inch iMac with mini-LED and ProMotion technology in the first quarter of 2022. The 27-inch display for the iMac will showcase mini-LED backlighting, and many other features. Thus, the increasing demand for such displays drives the growth of the segment.

High dynamic range, power-saving capability & the lower failure rate compared to traditional LEDs

The mini LED industry is witnessing a wide array of advancements, such as display sizes, picture quality, and power consumption characteristics. The launch of such alluring and low-power-consuming products with a high success rates push the demand for these products and increase the preference rate over the conventional LEDs. The rising research and development activities to develop mini LEDs with cutting-edge features bolster the market growth.



Segments Overview:



The global mini LED display market is segmented into form, application, and panel size.



By Form

• Backlight Source (for LCDs)

• Self-emissive Pixel Emitters

The backlight source segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing use of these in liquid crystal displays. The rise in consumer electronics drive the demand for backlight sources for LCDs.



By Application

• Automotive Display

• Consumer Electronics

o Television

o Smartphones

o Gaming Displays

o Notebook/Laptop

o Home Theatre Systems

o Wearable Devices

o Others

• Commercial

o Indoor/Outdoor Signages

o Cinema Displays

• Industrial Devices

• Others

The consumer electronics segment held the largest share of nearly 70% owing to the rising usage of smartphones and laptops, especially among the millennial population. On the basis of consumer electronics, the notebook and laptop segment is expect to grow tremendously at a rate more than 83%. On the basis of commercial segment, the indoor and outdoor signages sub-segment market value is estimated to cross USD 600 million by 2027.



By Panel Size

• <12″

• 12″ – 32″

• 32″ – 100″

• >100″

The 12 inch to 32 inch segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the high preference rate of this dimension in home settings, as well as in automobiles. The panel size segment of more than 100 inch is estimated to grow at a rate of 73.2% due to the increasing use of these panel size in commercial settings, such as cinema displays.



Regional Overview

By region, the global mini LED display market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 58% owing to the increasing number of automobile industry. Moreover, the high population in countries such as India and China, demand a high in the smartphone and other display usage, which increases the growth of the mini LED display market during the forecast period.

The European region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising product launches by electronics companies in the region. Furthermore, increasing demand for consumer electronics in other regions is driving the growth of the mini LED display market in the North American region. Moreover, the market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to grow at a steady rate.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global mini LED display market include Apple Inc, BOE Technology Group Co, Japan Display Inc., San’an Optoelectronics, SONY INDIA, Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Unity Opto, VerLASE Technologies LLC, X-CELEPRINT, among others. In addition to these players, a few major players from China and Taiwan include AOC, Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc (AOT), AU Optronics Corp, EPI LEDS Co., Ltd., EPISTAR Corporation, EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd., Harvatek Corporation, Hongli Zhihui Group Co, HC Semitek Corporation, HGC Technology Co., Ltd, Innolux Corporation, Lextar Electronics Corporation, Nationstar LED display screen co. LTD. (Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics Co. Ltd), Shenzhen MTC Co., and Xiamen Changelight Co., Ltd.

The key ten players in the market hold approximately 43% of the market share. These market players are involved in product launches, agreements, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures. For instance, in September 2021, AUO launched AmLED (Adaptive mini LED) display technology for MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition, a collaboration between MSI and Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Mini LED Display Market



Chapter 4. Global Mini LED Display Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Design and Development

4.1.3. Distributors

4.1.4. End Users

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Price estimation of Mini LED Display

4.2.2. Cost Competitiveness of Mini LED Backlight Display

4.2.3. Comparison between mini-LED and OLED

4.2.4. Overview of Display Market, By Type of Display – By Application (US$ Mn), 2017 – 2027

4.2.4.1. LED & LCD– Type of Display

4.2.4.2. OLED – Type of Display

4.2.4.3. Mini LED – Type of Display

4.2.4.4. Micro LED – Type of Display

4.2.4.5. Automotive– Application

4.2.4.6. Consumer Electronics – Application

4.2.4.7. Commercial – Application

4.2.4.8. Industrial – Application

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 – 2027

4.7.2. Pricing Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Mini LED Display Market, By Form

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Backlight source (for LCDs)

5.2.2. Self-emissive Pixel Emitters



Chapter 6. Mini LED Display Market, By Application

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Automotive Display

6.2.2. Consumer Electronics

6.2.2.1. Television

6.2.2.2. Smartphones

6.2.2.3. Gaming Displays

6.2.2.4. Notebook/Laptop

6.2.2.5. Home Theatre Systems

6.2.2.6. Wearable Devices

6.2.2.7. Others

6.2.3. Commercial

6.2.3.1. Indoor/Outdoor Signages

6.2.3.2. Cinema Displays

6.2.4. Industrial Devices

6.2.5. Others



Chapter 7. Mini LED Display Market, By Panel Size

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. <12″

7.2.2. 12″ – 32″

7.2.3. 32″ – 100″

7.2.4. >100″



Chapter 8. Mini LED Display Market, By Region/ Country

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. North America

8.2.1.1. The U.S.

8.2.1.2. Canada

8.2.1.3. Mexico

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.2.1. The UK

8.2.2.2. Germany

8.2.2.3. France

8.2.2.4. Italy

8.2.2.5. Spain

8.2.2.6. Poland

8.2.2.7. Russia

8.2.2.8. Rest of Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.3.1. China

8.2.3.2. India

8.2.3.3. Japan

8.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

8.2.3.5. Taiwan

8.2.3.6. South Korea

8.2.3.7. ASEAN

8.2.3.8. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

8.2.4.1. UAE

8.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

8.2.4.3. South Africa

8.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

8.2.5. South America

8.2.5.1. Brazil

8.2.5.2. Argentina

8.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 9. North America Mini LED Display Market Analysis

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. By Form

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Panel Size

9.2.4. By Country



Chapter 10. Europe Mini LED Display Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. By Form

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Panel Size

10.2.4. By Country



Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Mini LED Display Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Form

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Panel Size

11.2.4. By Country



Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Mini LED Display Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Form

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By Panel Size

12.2.4. By Country



Chapter 13. South America Mini LED Display Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Form

13.2.2. By Application

13.2.3. By Panel Size

13.2.4. By Country



Chapter 14. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Sales Composition Ration, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook )

14.1. Apple Inc

14.2. BOE Technology Group Co

14.3. Japan Display Inc.

14.4. San’an Optoelectronics

14.5. SONY INDIA.

14.6. Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

14.7. Unity Opto

14.8. VerLASE Technologies LLC

14.9. X-CELEPRINT

14.10. China & Taiwan Players

14.10.1. AOC

14.10.2. Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc (AOT)

14.10.3. AU Optronics Corp

14.10.4. EPI LEDS Co., Ltd.

14.10.5. EPISTAR Corporation

14.10.6. EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd.

14.10.7. Harvatek Corporation

14.10.8. Hongli Zhihui Group Co

14.10.9. HC Semitek Corporation

14.10.10. HGC Technology Co., Ltd

14.10.11. Innolux Corporation

14.10.12. Lextar Electronics Corporation

14.10.13. Nationstar LED display screen co. LTD. (Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics Co. Ltd)

14.10.14. Shenzhen MTC Co.

14.10.15. Xiamen Changelight Co., Ltd.

