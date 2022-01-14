India Rice Milling Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Competitive Situation, Development Factors

The India Rice Milling market held a market value of USD 62.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 77.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 3.1% over the projected period.

Rice milling is a post-production process of rice, which involves rubbing of rice surface against another rice surface, where mystified air acts as lubricant between the 2 surfaces. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as increasing investment in technology upgradation and modernization of rice mills in India. Furthermore, government supportive policies and schemes, is also expected to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by huge initial investment.



Growth Influencers:

Supportive government policies and schemes

In 2020, Government of India extended price support to paddy through State Procuring Agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The rice producers have an alternative to sell their produce to State Agencies/FCI at the minimum support price or in the open market as it is beneficial to them. Food-grains, including rice procured by the State Agencies are ultimately taken over by the FCI for distribution under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and other such welfare schemes in the country.



Segments Overview:



The India Rice Milling market is segmented into equipment and capacity.



By Equipment

• Rice Whitening Machinery

• Pre-Cleaner Machinery

• Paddy Separator Machinery

• Length Grader Machinery

• Others

The rice whitening machinery segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2020 owing to its high adoption in every rice milling process for removal of bran from the rice crop. The length grader machinery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 4.1% owing to technological advancements for separating broken rice from long and full rice.



By Capacity

• 1 to 10 tons

• 10 to 20 tons

• More than 20 tons

The 1 to 10 tons segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to high demand for rice milling machines having 1 to 10 tons of capacity. The 10 to 20 tons and more than 20 tons capacity milling machine segment are also anticipated to witness significant growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the India Rice Milling market include Bühler India, G.G., Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International, Fowler Westrup, Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd., Perfect Equipment, Patkar Engineers, and Other Prominent Players.

Major 5 players in the market hold approximately 52% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Buhler acquired Design Corrugating Companies and expanded its service center locations. Design Corrugating Companies is a company dealing in roller mill and other equipment service company in the United States. Furthermore, in September 2019, Satake Corporation launched the SYSTEM 3.0 in Asian and African region. The product is a semi-assembled rice milling plant which incorporates receiving, pre-cleaning, husking, milling, optical sorting, and packing stage equipment. This enhanced the position of Satake’s overseas product brand named REACH.

