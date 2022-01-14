Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese bachelorette locked in blind date's apartment after Henan's snap lockdown

Woman says her date's performance under lockdown leaves much to be desired

  298
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 14:27
Photo of bachelorette surnamed Wang. (Facebook, Leng Ho Lim photo)

Photo of bachelorette surnamed Wang. (Facebook, Leng Ho Lim photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An unmarried Chinese woman surnamed Wang (王) had her blind date dramatically extended by several days after authorities announced an immediate lockdown.

The lockdown was declared on Sunday (Jan. 8) and covered the whole of the Henan provincial capital, Zhengzhou. At the time, Wang was in the city in the middle of a blind date in the apartment of a man she had just met, according to an ABC report, which describes the scene as “possibly the most awkward blind date of all time.”

Wang’s parents believed she was “getting too old” to be a bachelorette and, with Lunar New Year approaching, flew her back from the southerly city of Guangzhou for a whirlwind week of ten consecutive blind dates. Wang was halfway through meeting this string of potential suitors, when, during date number five, the snap shutdown left her stranded.

Bachelor number five had reportedly wanted to wine and dine Wang by“showing off his cooking skills” and that is why they had ventured to his apartment, per ABC.

“Then after the dinner, when I was just about to leave, the Zhengzhou COVID situation deteriorated all of a sudden,” Wang said, and she was forced to stay for several days.

"Living in the apartment with somebody you hardly knew made me feel so awkward and embarrassed," she said.

The man turned out not to be ideal, she said. Wang complained he spoke very little, describing him as “wooden.”

Yet, she conceded, he looked after her by continuing to cook and clean every day. She said his efforts were commendable, though the food he dished up remained underwhelming.

There was no statement from the man about how he felt about Wang’s extended stay. Being peak season for blind dating in China, and with many other parts of the province still under lockdown, more stories of such blind-and-locked-in dates may yet emerge.
dating
lockdown
Zhengzhou
single
blind date
Chinese women

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's prize-winning rapper Soft Lipa and ØZI release new track 'Death Trip'
Taiwan's prize-winning rapper Soft Lipa and ØZI release new track 'Death Trip'
2022/01/01 09:00
Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial COVID restrictions
Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial COVID restrictions
2021/12/12 16:41
Taiwan legislator pushes for law amendment after experiencing dating violence
Taiwan legislator pushes for law amendment after experiencing dating violence
2021/12/02 18:02
Taiwan High Court spares life of single mother convicted of killing her kids
Taiwan High Court spares life of single mother convicted of killing her kids
2021/11/11 17:18
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
2021/10/30 12:33

Updated : 2022-01-14 15:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"