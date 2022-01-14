Senators return from break, beat slumping Flames 4-1

Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray, right, comes out of the net to clear the puck as Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman closes in during second-period NHL ... Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray, right, comes out of the net to clear the puck as Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman closes in during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray, left, looks out from the net after being pushed into it by Calgary Flames' Brett Ritchie during the first period o... Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray, left, looks out from the net after being pushed into it by Calgary Flames' Brett Ritchie during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators' Nick Paul, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Cal... Ottawa Senators' Nick Paul, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown, left, scores against Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alber... Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown, left, scores against Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators' Scott Sabourin, left, fights with Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursd... Ottawa Senators' Scott Sabourin, left, fights with Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators' Scott Sabourin, right, fights with Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thurs... Ottawa Senators' Scott Sabourin, right, fights with Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nick Paul scored twice in the first period, Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first victory of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night.

Playing their first game since New Year’s Day and just their second in 26 days, the Senators didn’t look rusty, outshooting Calgary 34-28 to open a two-game Alberta trip.

Drake Batherson and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots. The Flames have lost four in a row and are 2-7-1 in their last 10.

The Flames played at home for the first time since Dec. 11, following postponements caused by a COVID-19 outbreak and capacity restrictions. With restrictions still in place, the actual attendance was considerably less than the permitted half capacity with far more empty seats than fans.

NOTES: Defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, from nearby Okotoks, was activated from the taxi squad and was paired with Thomas Chabot. Among the family on hand to watch his ninth career game were Bernard-Docker’s parents, who watched him play an NHL game live for the first time. … Scott Sabourin’s first game for Ottawa since Nov, 14 lasted just over a period. He left with an injury after losing a one-sided fight against Milan Lucic.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports