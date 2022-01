Drivers wait to undergo a free PCR COVID test at a drive-thru testing site on a racetrack in Capiata, Paraguay, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorg... Drivers wait to undergo a free PCR COVID test at a drive-thru testing site on a racetrack in Capiata, Paraguay, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A couple embrace as they wait for a COVID-19 testing center to open, in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The provincial government center is of... A couple embrace as they wait for a COVID-19 testing center to open, in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The provincial government center is offering low-cost COVID PCR tests as an upsurge in infections is feared following the holiday season. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A woman uses anti-bacterial gel while waiting in line for her third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, at the start of a booster shot campaign where people c... A woman uses anti-bacterial gel while waiting in line for her third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, at the start of a booster shot campaign where people can get even a fourth shot in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Soldiers guard a polling station during an election re-run to decide the governor in Barinas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Voters in the home stat... Soldiers guard a polling station during an election re-run to decide the governor in Barinas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Voters in the home state of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez are voting again in a special gubernatorial election called after the opposition contender in November's regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Members of the Paraguay-African cultural group Kamba Cua dance during celebrations in honor of Saint Balthazar, one of the Three Kings, on Epiphany in... Members of the Paraguay-African cultural group Kamba Cua dance during celebrations in honor of Saint Balthazar, one of the Three Kings, on Epiphany in Fernando de la Mora, Paraguay, late Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, just days after the official holiday. The annual procession is a tradition that keeps Paraguay's Afro-descendants connected with their African roots through ancestral dance, drumming and customs. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A nurse secure a bracelet that reads in Spanish "vaccinated", on a boy after receiving a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of a vac... A nurse secure a bracelet that reads in Spanish "vaccinated", on a boy after receiving a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of a vaccination campaign targeting children 5-11, at the Pereira Rossell Hospital in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A pilgrim drinks wine amid candles lit for "Gauchito" Gil to mark the anniversary of his death, in his sanctuary near Mercedes, Corrientes, Argentina,... A pilgrim drinks wine amid candles lit for "Gauchito" Gil to mark the anniversary of his death, in his sanctuary near Mercedes, Corrientes, Argentina, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The pilgrimage to honor the folk hero resumes after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. (AP Photo/Mario De Fina)

Grass grows around a mural of the late President Hugo Chavez's in his home state of Barinas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The country's highest co... Grass grows around a mural of the late President Hugo Chavez's in his home state of Barinas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The country's highest court disqualified opposition candidate Freddy Superlano as he was leading the count in November's gubernatorial election in Barinas, apparently defeating Chávez's brother, Argenis Chavez, and ordered a re-run on Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

This photo released by the the National Galapagos Park communications office shows, from above, lava from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Isla... This photo released by the the National Galapagos Park communications office shows, from above, lava from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)

Victor Escobar sits at his home during an interview in Cali, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Escobar, who suffers chronic obstructive pulmonary dise... Victor Escobar sits at his home during an interview in Cali, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Escobar, who suffers chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, oxygen dependence, lack of muscle control and secondary effects from a stroke is scheduled on the evening of Jan. 7 to become the first person to receive euthanasia legally, without being a terminally ill patient. Euthanasia for terminally ill patients is legal in Colombia. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Houses burn during a fire in the low income neighborhood of Laguna Verde, in Iquique, Chile, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. According to authorities the fire ... Houses burn during a fire in the low income neighborhood of Laguna Verde, in Iquique, Chile, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. According to authorities the fire destroyed close to 100 homes of the neighborhood which is populated mostly by migrants. (AP Photo/Ignacio Munoz)

JAN. 6 - 13, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

