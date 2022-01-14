Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Jan. 14) announced 11 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 57 imported cases in addition to the 11 local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include eight males and three females ranging in age from under the age of five to their 50s.

Imported cases

The 57 imported cases include 25 males and 24 females, and eight individuals still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Of the imported cases, 28 tested positive upon arrival at the airport, while 29 tested positive during quarantine.

Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 13, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (17 cases), Canada, the Philippines, Australia, Poland, Vietnam, Indonesia, Denmark, France, Portugal, Brazil, Turkey, and Sweden. The country of origin of 15 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,210,348 COVID tests, with 5,190,844 coming back negative. Of the 17,692 confirmed cases, 2,962 were imported, 14,676 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 114 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 13 other deaths were imported cases.