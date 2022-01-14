Alexa
President vows to boost Taiwan's defense capabilities

President Tsai prioritizes Taiwan's defense at naval squadron inauguration ceremony

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 14:11
(Flickr, Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Jan. 14) pledged to strengthen Taiwan’s defense capabilities during the inauguration ceremony of the Navy’s first and second naval mine-laying squadron of the 192nd fleet.

During the ceremony in Kaohsiung, Tsai noted that this is the first time in Taiwan’s military history that a mine-laying squadron has been established, CNA reported.

She said that in the past, mine-laying operations at sea were physically carried out by sailors on landing craft, which was a slow process that required a significant amount of manpower.

The president said that the mine-laying ships were built by Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co., and are equipped with automatic mine-laying systems developed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology. These vessels, she said, are not only more resistant to wind and waves but also are able to perform mine-laying operations quicker and more accurately.

The president vowed to continue promoting various national defense policies and to encourage inter-departmental cooperation to improve the country’s defense capabilities. She also said all servicemembers will stick to their posts and strive to complete every task they are ordered to do.

The Taiwan Navy took delivery of its third and fourth rapid mine-laying ships on Thursday (Dec. 16) at Suao Port in Yilan.
Taiwan
President Tsai Ing-wen
mine-laying ship
mine-laying squadron

