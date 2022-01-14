Aruba Inks Strategic Managed Service Partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG) to Empower Chinese Enterprises in Global Expansion

Offering best-of-breed products, technologies, and services to build agile and resilient networking infrastructure

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 14 January 2022 - Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), announced the launch of a strategic Managed Service Provider (MSP) partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG). This Global Service Provider agreement expands CTG's portfolio with Aruba's secure, intelligent Edge-to-Cloud networking solutions. This partnership will empower Chinese enterprises to establish secure architectures with Edge-to-Cloud security, create innovative digital applications, and capitalize on booming economies globally.













As the Chinese market continues to expand and globalize, there have been a growing number of Chinese enterprises looking to accelerate their expansion into overseas market. It will be critical for enterprises to have reliable, seamless, and efficient access to global networks to facilitate the ever-growing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and data streams.





Since launching its first international office in 2000, CTG has established itself as one of the largest communication service providers (CSP) that offers world-class integrated information services, with a presence across 41 countries and regions. As a pioneer of the distributed wireless network architecture and "user-centric" wireless network as well as being named Leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure" for 16 years, Aruba's partnership with CTG will further help customers in achieving their business goals more effectively.





Under this agreement, both companies will be offering all products under Aruba's portfolio of solutions, including Aruba's industry-leading advanced SD-WAN platform. Aruba's advanced SD-WAN platform enables enterprises to achieve the highest return from cloud investments by delivering better economics, control, reliability, and performance. This partnership will enable Chinese enterprises to expand their global network infrastructure, drive business growth, and maintain global competitive advantage through digital transformation.

"CTG is committed to providing flexible and diverse information solutions for our customers in various industries across the globe. We believe this strategic partnership between CTG and Aruba will help Chinese companies build a secure and efficient network infrastructure to meet the network infrastructure needs for global operations, helping to establish and extend their presence in the global market," said He An, Vice General Manager, CTG.

"As a global leader in secure and intelligent Edge-to-Cloud network solutions, Aruba's forward-thinking solutions provide our users with seamless and secure network experience, empowering them to innovate at speed. As part of our commitment to provide the best-of-breed solutions, we are thrilled to be partnering with CTG, who brings an extensive global network coverage and business service capabilities to the table. Coupled with CTG's rich experience in helping multi-national corporations build global communication services, Aruba's comprehensive, industry-leading solutions portfolio will aid Chinese enterprises in addressing their networking challenges effectively and unlocking new international business opportunities," said Xie Jianguo, General Manager of Aruba China.





About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).





To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.

#Aruba

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom"), one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services, has been unwaveringly strived to enhance its capabilities in maintaining its global footprints while addressing changing demands. In 2000, China Telecom established its first overseas office. In order to further enhance its global service quality and accelerating overseas business expansion, China Telecom established China Telecom Global Limited ("CTG") in 2012, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, China.





Leveraging its vast network resources of 47 submarine cables with 74T in intercontinental capacity and 223 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) around the world, China Telecom offers a high-performing global network for international carriers, multinational enterprises, and overseas Chinese customers. China Telecom delivers a wide portfolio of high quality, integrated communications solutions, including internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data centers, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed line, and mobile services, multi-domestic MVNO and global IoT connectivity service, professional services, industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.





With an agile and forward-looking spirit, innovative products and business models, and industry-leading technologies, China Telecom has become a world-class integrated telecommunication services provider with presence in 41 countries and regions. China Telecom is dedicated to creating value for its customers in their business transformation, enabling them to achieve business growth, enhance global footprints and maintain competitive edges by digitalization.



