Under Armour and Stephen Curry Launch New Sesame Street Footwear Collection

Under Armour partners with NBA legend, Stephen Curry, and Sesame Street to create Curry Flow 9 – a collection of footwear meant to inspire young athletes. It combines the playful humour of the fun, colourful muppets, their values of diversity and inclusivity and Under Armour's dedication to innovative sporting technology. The collection is available for purchase online.





SINGAPORE - Media Outreach - 14 January 2022 - The Curry Brand – a subset company of Under Armour – was launched by Stephen Curry. The Curry Flow 9 basketball shoe range and its seven colourways celebrate the Sesame Street characters and how they make all kids feel like they belong. By working with Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organisation of Sesame Street, Curry aims to support and send an empowering message to young people, whilst invigorating communities.









Curry Brand Empowering Youth With Sesame Street

The Curry Brand's Sesame Street partnership is an extension of its efforts to support underserved communities and neighbourhoods that celebrate the culture of basketball. Curry, a father of three, is dedicated to attending to the needs of youth across America.





"Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message," says Curry, a three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP. "It's about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves."





Sesame Street, the American educational children's television programme, features muppets and human guest stars in its sketch comedy and puppetry shows. Premiered in 1969, and now a global institution, it fits perfectly with the values of the Curry Brand. Both celebrate young kids, spurring them on and inspiring them.





"We love the way the Curry Brand promotes healthy, active lifestyles, and teamwork," says Gabriela Arenas, vice president of global licensing at Sesame Workshop. "It's been so much fun combining Curry Brand's commitment to play and Under Armour's innovation technology with Sesame Street's iconic characters in this vibrant and playful collaboration with multigenerational appeal."

"Street Pack" Inspired by the Colourful Muppets

Curry Brand's "Street Pack" includes seven colorways based on Sesame Street's indelible characters, who are celebrated with unique markings on the shoe's tongue tab and a hint-of-character flag near the heel. The classic Sesame Street sign is also featured on the sock liner.





The "Count It" colorway, for example, brings to life Count von Count, with the shiny tongue tab reflecting the satin exterior of The Count's cape and the shoe's interior matching the cape's colorful lining. "Talking Trash," based on Oscar the Grouch, has a metallic tongue tab as a nod to the trash can, while the tongue tab on Cookie Monster's "Taking Cookies" and other shoe tabs feature a fuzzy, fur-like feel.

"This collection is an opportunity for people to use their imaginations a little bit," Curry says. "You can really show your personality through the way that you play. I love to be creative on the court, try new things, and show different sides of myself. The Sesame Street characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play."

Under Armour's Boundary-Pushing Footwear Technology

Curry Flow 9 features a revolutionary cushioning platform, UA Flow, that eliminates the rubber outsole – providing better grip and support for its wearer. This midsole technology is the brainchild of Footwear Innovation Team in Portland, Oregon and leading material science companies. Along with UA Warp, a groundbreaking upper technology that moulds to feet, this basketball shoe is one that offers traction, comfort, cushioning, lightweight performance and court feel – and is set to shake up the sports apparel industry.





Browse our Curry Flow 9 collection and find the Sesame Street colourway that fits you best.

About Under Armour

Founded in 1996, Under Armour inspires athletes with performance sports gear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The athletic brand has headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland, and is committed to innovation and pushing the boundaries of performance solutions. Find out more about Under Armour.





#UnderArmour

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.