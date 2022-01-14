Alexa
Paisley Harding keys BYU in 78-36 rout of Saint Mary's

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 12:28
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 18 points and BYU held Saint Mary's to just 10 first-half points en route to a 78-36 rout of the Gaels on Thursday night.

Taycee Wedin hit a 3-pointer with 7:37 left in the first quarter to get Saint Mary's within three, 6-3, but the Gaels were scoreless for the final six minutes of the first period while BYU built a 24-5 lead. Madeline Holland's layup with 8:47 left in the second quarter snapped the scoreless string.

Harding missed all six three-point attempts, but was 8 of 19 from the floor and added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lauren Gustin scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double. Shaylee Gonzales added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars (13-1, 3-0 West Coast Conference) have now won three straight since falling to Oklahoma in overtime December 10.

Ali Bamberger had 14 points to lead Saint Mary's (7-6, 1-1). Aspen Garrison came off the bench to grab a team-high eight rebounds.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-14 13:56 GMT+08:00

