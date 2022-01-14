Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chief of Taiwan’s Yilan County accused of corruption

KMT's Lin released without bail after being named as defendant in corruption, money laundering case

  240
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 13:38
Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (center, in grey coat). 

Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (center, in grey coat).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (林姿妙) was released without bail Friday (Jan. 14) after prosecutors listed her as a defendant in a case involving corruption and money laundering.

On Thursday (Jan. 13), prosecutors raided homes and offices including the Yilan County Government and the Luodong Township Government, while hauling 30 suspects and witnesses, including Lin, in for questioning.

The Yilan District Prosecutors Office said its investigation focused on several cases related to urban development projects, taxes, and funds of an irregular nature in Luodong in 2019 and 2020, CNA reported. Even though Lin was allowed to leave without bail, she would still have to face further questioning, according to investigators.

Prosecutors applied to have two other county government officials kept detained, while six others, suspected of corruption and forgery, were allowed out on bail ranging from NT$50,000 (US$1,800) to NT$100,000.

Lin, a Kuomintang (KMT) politician, was expected to run for re-election for a second and final four-year term at the end of this year.
corruption
corruption scandal
forgery
Yilan County
Lin Tzu-miao
Luodong
prosecutors

RELATED ARTICLES

Prosecutors question chief of northeast Taiwan's Yilan County
Prosecutors question chief of northeast Taiwan's Yilan County
2022/01/13 16:24
Repeat DUI offenders across Taiwan denied commuted sentences, sent to jail
Repeat DUI offenders across Taiwan denied commuted sentences, sent to jail
2022/01/12 19:08
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
2022/01/10 10:24
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
2022/01/01 19:47
Senior managers at Taiwan electronics firm AU Optronics indicted for scam
Senior managers at Taiwan electronics firm AU Optronics indicted for scam
2021/12/24 19:47

Updated : 2022-01-14 15:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"