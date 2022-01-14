Chief of Taiwan’s Yilan County accused of corruption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (林姿妙) was released without bail Friday (Jan. 14) after prosecutors listed her as a defendant in a case involving corruption and money laundering.

On Thursday (Jan. 13), prosecutors raided homes and offices including the Yilan County Government and the Luodong Township Government, while hauling 30 suspects and witnesses, including Lin, in for questioning.

The Yilan District Prosecutors Office said its investigation focused on several cases related to urban development projects, taxes, and funds of an irregular nature in Luodong in 2019 and 2020, CNA reported. Even though Lin was allowed to leave without bail, she would still have to face further questioning, according to investigators.

Prosecutors applied to have two other county government officials kept detained, while six others, suspected of corruption and forgery, were allowed out on bail ranging from NT$50,000 (US$1,800) to NT$100,000.

Lin, a Kuomintang (KMT) politician, was expected to run for re-election for a second and final four-year term at the end of this year.