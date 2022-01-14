Thomas, Buchenvich score, Blues come back to beat Kraken 2-1

St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hock... St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) defends against St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey gam... Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) defends against St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) gets a penalty for tripping St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of an NH... Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) gets a penalty for tripping St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Seattle Kraken center Riley Sheahan (15) defends against St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thur... Seattle Kraken center Riley Sheahan (15) defends against St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) blocks a shot from St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey ... Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) blocks a shot from St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) pressures Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursda... St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) pressures Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate their teams victory over the Seattle Kraken after an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (... Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate their teams victory over the Seattle Kraken after an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jake Walman (46) and Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate their teams victory over the Seattle Kraken after an NHL h... St. Louis Blues defenseman Jake Walman (46) and Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate their teams victory over the Seattle Kraken after an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues came back to beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ville Husso made 31 saves and the Blues extended their home point streak to 13 games, going back to Nov. 18. It is the third-longest stretch in franchise history.

Alex Wennberg scored and Chris Driedger made 25 saves for the expansion Kraken, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Buchnevich’s power-play goal off a slick no-look pass from Ivan Barbashev at 5:30 of the third period gave St. Louis the lead.

It was the second consecutive third-period comeback for the Blues, who scored twice in the final minute to beat Dallas on Sunday. St. Louis has an NHL-best 13 comeback wins this season.

Thomas’ goal at 1:29 of the third tied it 1-all. Torey Krug extended his point streak to six games with an assist.

Wennberg’s fourth of the season gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead with five minutes left in the first period. It broke a 12-game scoring drought for Wennberg going back to Dec. 3.

PANDEMIC PLAY

The Blues are without five players due to COVID-19 protocols as F David Perron was added to the list Tuesday. He joined F Vladimir Tarasenko, F Brayden Schenn, D Colton Parayko and D Scott Perunovich.

WELCOME BACK

Kraken D Vince Dunn played his first game back in St. Louis after being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft. Dunn was a second-round pick by the Blues in the 2015 draft and was a part of the franchise’s 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. He was given a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period.

NOTES: Kraken RW Jordan Eberle became the first player for the franchise to be selected to the NHL All-Star Game. … Kraken D Mark Giordano and Blues C Tyler Bozak have the top two career point totals among active players who were undrafted. Giordano has 520 points and Bozak has 456. … Bozak played in his 200th game with the Blues.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Blues: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

