Hamilton lifts Western Kentucky over Rice 80-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 12:04
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jairus Hamilton had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 80-66 on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson had 17 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (10-6, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dayvion McKnight added 13 points and 11 assists. Camron Justice had 12 points and seven assists.

Mylyjael Poteat had 15 points for the Owls (9-6, 2-2). Chris Mullins and Travis Evee added 13 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 13:43 GMT+08:00

"