Walker scores 20 to lift UAB past FIU 84-56

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 11:32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 20 points as UAB routed Florida International 84-56 on Thursday night.

KJ Buffen had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for UAB (14-4, 4-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tavin Lovan added 12 points. Michael Ertel had 10 points.

Florida International scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Denver Jones had 17 points for the Panthers (10-6, 0-3). Tevin Brewer added 17 points. Clevon Brown had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 13:42 GMT+08:00

