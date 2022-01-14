Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Young, Threadgill lead Charlotte past UTEP 66-53

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 11:29
Young, Threadgill lead Charlotte past UTEP 66-53

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers beat UTEP 66-53 on Thursday night.

Jackson Threadgill added 15 points for the 49ers (8-5, 1-0 Conference USA). Austin Butler chipped in 12, Robert Braswell IV scored 10 and Musa Jallow had 10. Butler also had 10 rebounds.

Jamal Bieniemy had 21 points for the Miners (8-8, 1-3). Souley Boum added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 13:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"