Higgins Jr carries Lehigh over Bucknell 97-64

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr had a season-high 26 points as Lehigh easily beat Bucknell 97-64 on Thursday night.

Higgins Jr hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and added nine assists. Evan Taylor added 21 points for for Lehigh (6-11, 4-1 Patriot League). Nic Lynch had 15 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The 97 points were a season best for Lehigh, which also registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 25 assists.

Andre Screen had 17 points and four assists for the Bison (3-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Andrew Funk added 15 points. Xander Rice had 12 points.

