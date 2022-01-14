Alexa
Flagg scores 19 to carry Sam Houston St. over Lamar 73-56

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 11:34
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg registered 19 points as Sam Houston topped Lamar 73-56 on Thursday night.

Jarren Cook had 14 points for Sam Houston (9-9, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Jaden Ray added 11 points. Tristan Ikpe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

C.J. Roberts had 22 points for the Cardinals (2-13, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. Brock McClure added 10 points.

Davion Buster, who was second on the Cardinals in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Sam Houston defeated Lamar 75-64 on Dec. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 13:40 GMT+08:00

