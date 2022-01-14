Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 15 Georgia Tech women pull away late, beat Florida State

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 12:00
No. 15 Georgia Tech women pull away late, beat Florida State

ATLANTA (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored a career-high 24 points and No. 15 Georgia Tech closed on a 13-2 run for a 68-64 victory over Florida State on Thursday night.

Cubaj made 10 of 18 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 16 points for Georgia Tech (13-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Lahtinen made a 3-pointer that gave Georgia Tech a 63-62 lead with 2:16 remaining. Morgan Jones answered with a pair of free throws for Florida State. On the next possession, Nerea Hermosa fired a pass from the top of the arc to Eylia Love, who made a layup under the basket that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good at 65-64 with 48.5 seconds to play.

Jones and Makayla Timpson each scored 12 points to lead Florida State (7-7, 1-3). Erin Howard added 11 points.

Georgia Tech hadn't trailed, leading by as many as 11 points early in the second quarter, before Sammie Puisis hit consecutive 3s as part of a 14-4 run that gave Florida State a 51-46 advantage at the end of the third. The Seminoles pushed it to 62-55 with 3:52 remaining.

Florida State plays at Clemson on Tuesday. Georgia Tech plays at Miami on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-14 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"