Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan vows to ensure price stability ahead of Lunar New Year

Clampdown on price gouging continues, as subsidies for businesses being doled out

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 12:11
A man takes his protective mask off to eat as epidemic prevention moves into phase two in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. 

A man takes his protective mask off to eat as epidemic prevention moves into phase two in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is embarking on a multi-pronged approach to reining in price increases prior to the Lunar New Year.

From December a task force has been carrying out spot checks to crack down on price gouging across the supply chain of commodities and industrial raw materials. Tax rate cuts are being implemented for wheat, beef, gasoline, and diesel between December and March, according to the National Development Council (NDC).

To further ensure price stability, a freeze on utility fees to various extents has been imposed, as are transportation fares and medications covered by the National Health Insurance.

State-owned companies that provide daily necessities including cooking oil and sugar as well as instant noodles, cooking alcohol, and beer will halt price hike plans. Fertilizer businesses will have up to 50% of the rise in costs absorbed by the government as the COVID-19 pandemic drives up raw material prices.

Meanwhile, companies affected by COVID and the mandatory wage raise will receive subsidies. Domestic demand-related sectors, in particular, are asked to suspend increases in prices for their services and products.

The interdepartmental price gouging investigation team on Thursday (Jan. 13) ran a second inspection on several upstream meat suppliers and bento meal businesses for suspected unreasonable price hikes. They are required to provide justifiable reasons for the increased pricing or face prosecution, according to the Ministry of Justice.
price gouging
Taiwan
prices
Lunar New Year
COVID
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

DPP lawmakers criticize China's use of Taiwan pop stars in pro-unification music video
DPP lawmakers criticize China's use of Taiwan pop stars in pro-unification music video
2022/01/13 18:30
Taiwan thanks Germany, France for moral support of Lithuania amid Chinese coercion
Taiwan thanks Germany, France for moral support of Lithuania amid Chinese coercion
2022/01/13 17:24
Taiwan military's search for downed F-16V continues
Taiwan military's search for downed F-16V continues
2022/01/13 14:25
Taiwan's Kinmen Marathon postponed until autumn due to COVID-19 outbreak
Taiwan's Kinmen Marathon postponed until autumn due to COVID-19 outbreak
2022/01/13 14:23
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
2022/01/13 14:22

Updated : 2022-01-14 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"