Happy Chinese New Year of the Tiger! Give Gift Boutique Launched CNY Gift Hampers and Flowers

Seasonal Fruits Baskets
With a variety of nutrients, fresh fruits has always been one of the most popular gifts. Give Gift Boutique designed Chinese New Year fruit baskets with fresh imported fruits meaning good luck in Chinese culture because Chinese New Year gifts centre around good fortune and ensuring prosperity and that's where names, colors and numbers become very important. For example, apple means "stay safe", citrus sounds like "good luck" and dragon fruit means "good luck and good health". GGB CNY fruit basket is a perfect choice for clients, employees, relatives and friends to present your sincere New Year's greetings. GGB provides home delivery service in Hong Kong and bulk ordered gifts will be delivered separately to different addresses.
1. Chinese New Year 10 types of business Fruit (about 17-19pcs)(weight about 7KG/15LB)
a. Japanese strawberry/ large korean strawberry
b. Japanese Aomori apple
c. Korean crystal pear
d. pomelo
e. dragon fruit
f. sunkist orange
g. Fuji apple
h. crystal pear
i. tangerine/Pomegranate
j. Kiwi fruit in box/ grape
2. CNY Gift Box with lid in golden
Price: $565 HKD
1. Chinese New Year Fruit Collection(about 12-18pcs)(weight about 5KG/11LB)
a. Japanese Aomori Apple
b. USA red grape 1 lbl/imported fruit in box
c. Pomelo
d. Dragon fruit
e. Fuji Apple
f. Peach/Pear
g. Kiwi fruit
h. Guava/ Nectarine
2. V shape Tall man-made leather hamper-large
Price: $458 HKD
1. Chinese New Year Fruit Collection(about 25-27pcs)(weight about 8KG/17LB)
a. Japanese strawberry gift box
b. Japanese greenhouse tangerine/ Japan imported fruit
c. Japanese Aomori apple
d. Korean crystal pear
e. blueberry/imported fruit in box
f. Colombian golden berry/imported fruit in box
g. grapes/imported fruit in box
h. pomelo
i. Wax-apple/nectarine
j. dragon fruit
k. Sunkist orange
l. Fuji apple
m. crystal pear
n. Kiwi fruit in box
o. tangerine
2. Red color man-made leather hamper
Price: $978 HKD
New Year Food Hampers
During the Chinese New Year, people visit relatives and friends for New Year's greetings when snacks and drinks are not to be ignored. GGB CNY food hampers include high-quality snacks, traditional Chinese food and imported wine. Traditional Hong Kong snacks like dragon beard candies and walnut cookies are healthy and tasty and natural organic foods will do good to children's health too, such as nuts, dried fruits and honey.
1. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine
2. KEEWAH assorted fruit shortcakes gift box (Random Flavor)/Days Gone By Beard Candy Large Gift Box
3. KeeWah Hand Made Nut Candies (Random flavor)/ Days Gone By Hand Make Nougat Gift Box
4. Lindt Lindor / French Truffles Chocolate
5. Tung Fong Hung / England, M5 Tea Adventure
6. Hong Kong Dragon Beard Candy Large Gift Box
7. TaiPan gift box / Import Pastry
8. Jacquot Chocolate Noisette / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate
9. CNY Gift Box with lid (in red or golden color)
Price: $655 HKD
1. Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA
2. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine
3. Agnes B Delices Chocolate gift set / HK Peninsula Hotel gift box
4. Godiva , Belgium, Assorted Chocolates gift box / European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box
5. Godiva, Belgium, Chocoiste chocolate beans 57g / Godiva G Cube chocolate
6. HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set
7. Jenny Bakery Cookies HK
8. Days Gone By Nougat large CNY gift box / Assorted Biscuits Gift Box
9. Spain Almondeli Nuts / Master Wan Sugar Coated Pecan (Special Version)
10. Bliss, Organic Dried Fruits / El Almendro Cubits Nuts Box Set
11. Wah Fong Tea Gift Leather Box for hotels/ Premium import Tea gift box
12. Kobe Fugetsudo Masterpiece of Sweets Wakashi / Days Gone By Candy large gift box
13. Hong Kong Kee Wah, Traditional Pear Biscuits in mini gift tin
14. KeeWah Hand Made Nut Candies (Random flavor)/Day Gone By Hand Make Nougat Gift Box
15. Hong Kong Dragon Beard Candy Large Gift Box
16. Red color man-made leather hamper(the style may vary)
Price: $1735 HKD
Chinese Dried Seafood (Hoimei) Gift Hampers
Eating plays an important role on celebrating CNY. GGB launched the "Chinese New Year Dried Seafood Gift Hamper" series as these nutritious food symbolize abundance and the good fortune of having plenty to eat and are perfect to make a wonderful New Year's Eve feast.
1. On Kee Abalone / NOURISH RICHE uperior Fish maw box set
2. On Kee, Hong Kong, dried sea cucumber (8 tael) / Dragon Bird's Nest Cup (1 tael)
3. On Kee, Hong Kong, Scallop (8 tael)
4. On Kee, Hong Kong, Japanese Premium Dried Oysters (8 tael)/On Kee Premium Preserved Sausages
5. Tung Fong Hung, Hong Kong, Dried mushroom (8 tael) / Imperial Bird's Nest Selected Natural dried Mushroom Gift Box
6. Tung Fong Hung/On Kee, Hong Kong, Fish maw (2 tael)
7. Tung Fong Hung/On Kee, Hong Kong, Sliced Conch (8 tael)
8. Tung Fong Hung, Hong Kong, Fat Choi (1 tael)/On Kee, Hong Kong, Fat Choi (1 tael)
9. Red color man-made leather hamper(the style may vary)
Price: $2575 HKD
Premium Dried Seafood Gift Basket R96
1. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine
2. Tung Fong Hong / On Kee shark's fin gift box
3. Tung Fong Hung, Hong Kong, Fat Choi (1 tael)/On Kee, Hong Kong, Fat Choi (1 tael)
4. Wai Yuen Tong, Hong Kong, Topshell Slices with Abalone Sauce /On Kee Premium Liver Sausages
5. Korean ginseng tea wooden box / Wah Fong Tea Gift Leather Box for hotels
6. NOURISH RICHE superior Fish maw in jar / NOURISH RICHE uperior Fish maw box set
7. Tall man-made leather hamper with Handle (Red)
Price: $878 HKD
Chinese New Year Flowers and Tangerine Trees
It's customary to purchase flowers before Chinese New Year for decoration and good luck. 2022 Give Gift Boutique CNY floral products are available on Jan 1st - 31st. Please notice that the bloom duration of each type of floral products varies and place your order in advance.
1. Jasminum nudiflorum
2. Nipplefruit
3. Carnation
4. Yellow Dancing Lady Orchid
5. Horse tail grass
6. Matching greens
Price: $1475 HKD
New year citrus plant with traditional new year accessories in a golden planter.
Price: $798 HKD
Arrangement of 6 stems of orchid, and a stylish displayed.
Price: $1615 HKD
Chinese New Year Style Decoration
For festive atmosphere, GGB design team created CNY products with decorative firecrackers, auspicious knots, gold ingots and so on. What's more, the hampers are eco-friendly and can be used for storage too.
About Give Gift Boutique (GGB)
As a leading Hong Kong online gift flower shop, Give Gift Boutique are favored by many customers and enterprises with high-quality products, professional service and reasonable prices. GGB's workshop is close to flower markets and fruit markets so there's no old stock, which ensures freshness and good quality. From birthday gifts, bouquets, Valentine's Day flower , Valentine's Day gift, fruit baskets to customization, employee benefits and bulk order, GGB is open 7 days a week since 2008 to provide customers with same day gift delivery and next day rush orders.
