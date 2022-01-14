Alexa
Bolden scores 23, Butler gets past short-handed Georgetown

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 10:39
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jair Bolden had a season-high 23 points as Butler topped short-handed Georgetown 72-58 on Thursday night.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing missed the game because of what his team said Wednesday were D.C. Department of Health guidelines. The Hoyas were also without Dante Harris (13 ppg), Donald Carey (12.8) and Kobe Clark due to illness.

Bryce Nze had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Butler (9-6, 2-2 Big East Conference). Bryce Golden added 11 points.

Tyler Beard had 15 points for the Hoyas (6-7, 0-2). Collin Holloway added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 12:11 GMT+08:00

