Chef at Thai Town Cusine in Taiwan's Taoyuan tests positive for COVID

Thai Town Cuisine chef relative of Golden Voice Singer's Club member

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 11:45
Exterior of Thai Town Cuisine in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A branch of the Thai Town Cuisine restaurant in Taoyuan City has closed for cleaning and disinfection after a chef tested positive for COVID.

On Friday morning (Jan. 14), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that case No. 17,770, a chef at the Taoyuan Zhongzheng branch of the Thai Town Cuisine on Nanping Road in Taoyuan District has tested positive for COVID on Thursday (Jan. 13). Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) on Friday said that after the restaurant was notified of the confirmed case, it carried out comprehensive disinfection and suspended business for three days.

Cheng said that the restaurant fully cooperated with the government's epidemic prevention requirements and that staff adopted strict isolation and self-health monitoring measures. Cheng said that the chef is currently in good health and that the city will continue to provide medical care and assistance to the man.

The chef has been identified as case No. 17,770 and is a relative of a Golden Voice Singers Club member.
