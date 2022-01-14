Alexa
Willis carries Louisiana Tech over Southern Miss 80-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 10:12
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 21 points as Louisiana Tech routed Southern Miss 80-57 on Thursday night.

David Green had 17 points for Louisiana Tech (14-3, 5-0 Conference USA), which won its sixth consecutive game. Cobe Williams added 12 points and seven assists. Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 10 rebounds.

Tyler Stevenson had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (5-10, 1-2). Jaron Pierre Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-14 12:08 GMT+08:00

