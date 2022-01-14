Germany calls for European solidarity as China-Lithuania clash over Taiwan embassy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Thursday (Jan. 13) called for European solidarity ahead of a meeting on Lithuania’s ongoing row with China over its relations with Taiwan.

Baerbock is headed to the French port city of Brest, where she will convene in an informal meeting with the other foreign ministers of the EU bloc. They will discuss how to respond to Chinese actions against Lithuania and other countries, according to a CNA report.

“Especially vis-à-vis autocratic players such as Russia and China it is important to remember that if Europe takes a common approach and speaks with one voice, it is a heavyweight,” she said. “If, on the other hand, it is divided, it punches beneath its weight.”

Baerbock stood alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in the month and spoke in solidarity of Lithuania. She stressed the importance for European solidarity at the time.