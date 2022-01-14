Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Germany calls for European solidarity as China-Lithuania clash over Taiwan embassy

Foreign minister says Europe is a heavyweight when it stands as one

  107
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 11:22
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Thursday (Jan. 13) called for European solidarity ahead of a meeting on Lithuania’s ongoing row with China over its relations with Taiwan.

Baerbock is headed to the French port city of Brest, where she will convene in an informal meeting with the other foreign ministers of the EU bloc. They will discuss how to respond to Chinese actions against Lithuania and other countries, according to a CNA report.

“Especially vis-à-vis autocratic players such as Russia and China it is important to remember that if Europe takes a common approach and speaks with one voice, it is a heavyweight,” she said. “If, on the other hand, it is divided, it punches beneath its weight.”

Baerbock stood alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in the month and spoke in solidarity of Lithuania. She stressed the importance for European solidarity at the time.
Germany
China-EU
Lithuania-China relations
Lithuania Taiwan ties
Foreign Minister

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to launch US$1 billion fund for joint investment projects with Lithuania
Taiwan to launch US$1 billion fund for joint investment projects with Lithuania
2022/01/12 12:07
France takes assertive stance against Chinese coercion
France takes assertive stance against Chinese coercion
2022/01/08 15:15
Lithuania, Taiwan shown teaming up to slay Chinese dragon
Lithuania, Taiwan shown teaming up to slay Chinese dragon
2022/01/05 16:37
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
2022/01/05 13:24
Taiwan promises to help Lithuania switch market from China
Taiwan promises to help Lithuania switch market from China
2021/12/30 18:00