Central Taiwan's Ruilong Waterfall to reopen Jan. 26 with elevated trail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After over a year of renovation, the Ruilong Waterfall Park in Nantou County will reopen on Jan. 26, featuring a newly built, elevated trail leading right to the waterfall.

The new trail is 515 meters and designed to be flat with mild slopes, making the attraction family-friendly, Liberty Times reported. As visitors walk toward the waterfall, they will cross a 200-meter-long suspension bridge, which has been renovated during the park’s closure along with fences and restrooms.

Additionally, the newly built waterfall observation deck that crosses the river provides a full view of the scenery, which was not easily accessible in the past.

Liberty Times cited the Nantou County Government as saying that due to the limited capacity of the parking lot at the park and to ensure service quality, 600 visitors will be admitted in the morning and 500 in the afternoon during the initial phase of reopening. Ticket prices are NT$100 (US$3.62) for adults, NT$70 for children and groups of over 30 people, and NT$30 for those above the age of 65.

The Ruilong Waterfall is located in Zhushan Township and 15 kilometers from the city, downstream from the Tianti Scenic Area.