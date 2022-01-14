Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Central Taiwan's Ruilong Waterfall to reopen Jan. 26 with elevated trail

Newly-built trail provides easy access to waterfall observation deck, features suspension bridge

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 11:08
The Ruilong Waterfall (Nantou Country Government photo)

The Ruilong Waterfall (Nantou Country Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After over a year of renovation, the Ruilong Waterfall Park in Nantou County will reopen on Jan. 26, featuring a newly built, elevated trail leading right to the waterfall.

The new trail is 515 meters and designed to be flat with mild slopes, making the attraction family-friendly, Liberty Times reported. As visitors walk toward the waterfall, they will cross a 200-meter-long suspension bridge, which has been renovated during the park’s closure along with fences and restrooms.

Additionally, the newly built waterfall observation deck that crosses the river provides a full view of the scenery, which was not easily accessible in the past.

Liberty Times cited the Nantou County Government as saying that due to the limited capacity of the parking lot at the park and to ensure service quality, 600 visitors will be admitted in the morning and 500 in the afternoon during the initial phase of reopening. Ticket prices are NT$100 (US$3.62) for adults, NT$70 for children and groups of over 30 people, and NT$30 for those above the age of 65.

The Ruilong Waterfall is located in Zhushan Township and 15 kilometers from the city, downstream from the Tianti Scenic Area.
Nantou County
Ruilong Waterfall
Zhushan Township
Tianti Scenic Area
travel
attraction

RELATED ARTICLES

House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
2022/01/09 20:08
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
2022/01/09 12:35
Taiwan to resume domestic cruises Dec. 31
Taiwan to resume domestic cruises Dec. 31
2021/12/28 14:10
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
2021/12/28 11:21
Shanghai COVID regulations disrupting flights to Taiwan until early February
Shanghai COVID regulations disrupting flights to Taiwan until early February
2021/12/25 16:34

Updated : 2022-01-14 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"