Banqiao Bus Station in New Taipei City to become 'clean air area'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City’s Environmental Protection Department on Friday (Jan. 14) announced that the Banqiao Bus and Transfer Station will become an “air quality maintenance area” by the end of the month.

The changes are due to come into effect from January 25. The new plan requires diesel-powered buses to obtain a valid permit that proves their vehicle meets at least a high-grade for emission management, or else they will be refused entry to the station.

This plan for Banqiao station has a recent precedent. From September 25, 2019, New Taipei declared Taipei Port and its surrounding area to be an air quality maintenance area, and gave all diesel vehicles that had not passed relevant inspections one year to do so or be banned from entry.

The department says that if a diesel bus entering the area in Banqiao does not have the required permit, a fine of more than NT$500 (US$18) and less than NT$60,000 on the user or owner will be levied, as per the Air Pollution Control Act. Going forward, the smart license plate recognition and roadside inspection systems will be leveraged to ensure strengthened monitoring of diesel buses in the area.