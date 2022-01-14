Amazon Singapore announces pilot program of end-to-end shipping service 'Amazon Easy Ship' at Seller Summit 2022

Amazon Easy Ship is currently available in Singapore as a pilot and invite-only program with the full roll-out to all local sellers planned for February 2022

Amazon Easy Ship will be one of Amazon's new offerings, adding to over 250 tools to help sellers in Singapore optimize local deliveries for Amazon.sg orders

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 January 2022 - (NASDAQ:AMZN) – At its flagship Singapore Seller Summit 2022 today, Amazon has announced Amazon Easy Ship – to provide domestic sellers, with an eligible address in Singapore, an end-to-end shipping service to better manage their orders that are not Fulfilled by Amazon.With Amazon Easy Ship, for a fee, sellers will be able to ensure faster and more predictable delivery experiences for customers along with up-to-date shipment tracking information, optimized for cost and speed with shipping services through Amazon's enrolled carriers. These sellers will not need to configure fulfilment time manually, freeing up their time to focus on better sourcing, creating, and promoting their products and brands to grow their customer base."One way we're helping small and local businesses sell online is through shipping solutions such asAmazon Easy Ship, where we offer shipping labels from Amazon-negotiated contracts with carriers to Merchant Fulfilled Network (MFN) sellers. This is on top of the new features launched in Singapore in 2021, such as the IP Accelerator program for brand owners and Amazon Advertising solutions," said. "To date, Amazon has invested over US$18 billion globally in logistics, fulfilment capabilities, new product launches, services, programs, and tools in support of seller success. We will continue investing and growing our tools and services to help retailers pick, pack, and ship orders to customers, so they can focus on building their brands and meeting their customers' needs."In Singapore, Amazon Easy Ship is currently available as a pilot and invite-only program with the full roll-out to all sellers planned for February 2022. Amazon Easy Ship will be part of Amazon's over 250 tools to help local sellers in Singapore scale their businesses online.Hyper Singapore, the authorized local distributor for HyperJuice and HyperDrive (USB-C Hubs, Multiport Chargers, and Cables), and Momo Gadgets, seller of branded phones, accessories, electronics and lifestyle products, are part of the Amazon Easy Ship pilot program in Singapore."Amazon Easy Ship provides sellers a more convenient shipping method, while ensuring that the customers can receive their orders on time. Besides orders that are fulfilled directly by Amazon, Amazon Easy Ship will give customers more confidence on timely delivery from participating sellers which will translate to more potential purchases," said"Amazon Easy Ship will create more logistics transparency for buyers and release the manual workload for sellers. Firstly, under Amazon Easy Ship, the order fulfilment experience is integrated on Seller Central and sellers need not negotiate with carriers on matters such as shipping fees. They just need to print shipping labels from Seller Central directly. Secondly, customers can see the parcel status updates in real-time so it saves them time on manual inquiries. We believe Amazon Easy Ship will make the customers' journey much better on Amazon.sg," saidThe launch of Amazon Easy Ship comes at a time when the number of Singapore sellers in Amazon's local and international stores has increased by more than 45% between 2019 and 2021. This is in addition to the 25% increase in sellers exporting their products with Amazon.For new and existing sellers who are interested, more will be shared at the Seller Summit, held virtually today from 9am to 6:30pm SGT. The free event will educate sellers in Singapore on key e-commerce topics such as shipping and fulfilment, advertising, brand building, and global expansion. Attendees can also look forward to networking with experts, successful Amazon sellers, and third-party service providers. For more information and event registration, please visit:

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



About Amazon Easy Ship



Under the Amazon Easy Ship program, Amazon provides a shipping service to Merchant Fulfilled Network (MFN) sellers, helping them provide better and more reliable delivery and customer experience. Sellers using Amazon Easy Ship do not have to manage multiple carriers, rate cards, carrier performance and delivery coverage, freeing them to focus on creating, sourcing, pricing and promoting their products and brands.



Key features that will be available to sellers in Singapore after the full roll-out of Amazon Easy Ship planned for February 2022:

