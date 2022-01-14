Casket Fairprice Trains A New Generation Of Embalmers For The Year 2022

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 January 2022 - The funeral industry is currently undergoing a revamp helmed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) in consultation with the Association of Funeral Directors (AFD) to improve the standards of funeral services in Singapore. Following a series of incidents within the industry that have highlighted questionable hygiene practices of some operators, new guidelines and tighter restrictions have been put in place, with the embalming process taking much of the spotlight.
The embalming process entails more than just "make-up". It is the art and science of preserving the body of the deceased for a certain period of time, and it is usually carried out to make the deceased suitable for casket-viewing during the wake ceremony. As such, in addition to revamping its embalming facilities, Casket Fairprice places great importance in assigning this "heart-work" to individuals who are committed to serving with passion, care and respect for the departed and their grieving families.
John Soh, the professionally certified in-house embalmer at Casket Fairprice who has more than 20 years of embalming experience under his belt, is currently guiding and mentoring the next generation of embalmers. The skills he has acquired through years of experience in embalming is being passed down to the new batch of embalming trainees. Walter Chan, who has completed his training, is now a newly minted assistant embalmer. Under John's tutelage, Walter has become an NEA-certified embalmer and is continuously learning advanced embalming techniques from his mentor. There is never an end to the learning process in embalming, as there are always new insights and experiences to be gained throughout an embalmer's career.
Through utmost care, respect and professionalism, Casket Fairprice strives to provide quality funeral service every family needs and deserves. This can be observed from its revamped embalming facility as well as its dedication in training a new generation of embalmers. This one-stop funeral services company believes that the new guidelines and requirements will help to improve industry standards and provide better quality funeral services for grieving families.
Visit https://casketfairprice.com/ for more information.
About Casket Fairprice:
Casket Fairprice is a reliable funeral service provider and undertaker in Singapore that has grown steadily since its establishment in 1993, to stand as one of Singapore's leading funeral service groups. With well-equipped funeral parlours, professional funeral directors and other extensive casket services, Casket Fairprice is a one-stop solution to fulfil all of your funeral needs.
#CasketFairprice
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.