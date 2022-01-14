Alexa
Weaver, Gautrat added to US women's training camp roster

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 07:39
CHICAGO (AP) — Forward Morgan Weaver and midfielder Morgan Gautrat were added Thursday to the roster for the U.S. women's national team training camp starting next week in Austin, Texas.

Defender Imani Dorsey was originally named to the roster announced Wednesday by coach Vlatko Andonovski but she had to withdraw because of injury.

Weaver, who plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League, made her first two appearances with the national team late last year in a pair of matches against Australia.

Gautrat, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars, has 87 appearances with the national team and was on the U.S. squads that won World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

The training camp begins Wednesday and runs through Jan. 28.

U.S. stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press were left off the roster for the camp as Andonovski prepares young players in advance of World Cup qualifying this summer.

Updated : 2022-01-14 09:03 GMT+08:00

