How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/14 05:24
Stocks shed early gains and closed lower Thursday as investors gauged the latest data on inflation and company earnings.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Technology companies were the biggest weight on the market. Health care stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 67.32 points, or 1.4%, to 4,659.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 176.70 points, or 0.5%, to 36,113.62.

The Nasdaq fell 381.58 points, or 2.5%, to 14,806.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.62 points, or 0.8%, to 2,159.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 18 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 118.04 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 129.09 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.37 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 107.15 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 224.68 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 838.16 points, or 5.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.88 points, or 3.8%.

Updated : 2022-01-14 07:32 GMT+08:00

