Quebec to lift COVID-19 curfew on Monday

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 05:04
MONTREAL (AP) — Quebec's premier said Thursday the COVID-19 curfew he imposed across the French-speaking Canadian province in December will be lifted on Monday.

Premier Francois Legault said the order can be ended because health officials estimate that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are expected to peak in the coming days.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was reimposed on Dec. 31 after having been used for almost five months between January and May 2021.

“The wave of hospitalization is expected to peak in the coming days. We’re going in the right direction but we have to remain very careful,” Legault said.

Legault also announced that the province’s vaccine passport will be extended to big box retail stores, except for grocery stores and pharmacies.

Earlier Thursday, Quebec reported 45 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a rise of 117 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Legault said this week that adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will be charged a financial penalty. Quebec's health minister said appointments for the first dose increased this week.

Updated : 2022-01-14 07:31 GMT+08:00

