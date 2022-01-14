Cornhuskers hire Bryan Applewhite as running backs coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired former TCU assistant Bryan Applewhite to coach running backs, coach Scott Frost announced Thursday.

Applewhite spent the past two years coaching running backs at TCU, where the Horned Frogs ranked in the top 30 nationally in rushing both seasons.

Applewhite's hiring filled the final opening on the staff. The Huskers previously brought in Mark Whipple as offensive coordinator, Mickey Joseph as receivers coach, Donovan Raiola as offensive line coach and Bill Busch as special teams coordinator.

Nebraska ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 48th nationally in rushing last season, averaging 181.2 yards.

Before coaching at TCU, Applewhite spent five seasons as running backs coach at Colorado State.

