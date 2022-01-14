Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 04:45
Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

Updated : 2022-01-14 06:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"