Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

'60 Minutes' streaming spinoff is shuttered by Paramount+

By Associated Press
2022/01/14 01:57
'60 Minutes' streaming spinoff is shuttered by Paramount+

NEW YORK (AP) — The Paramount+ streaming service said Thursday that it is shutting down its spinoff version of “60 Minutes” less than a year after its launch.

While the venerable newsmagazine continues to be one of the most popular shows on television, it's now 0-for-2 in recent attempts to expand into different platforms.

The “60 Minutes+” streaming show was itself a repurposing of “60 in 6,” a program on the ill-fated Quibi platform that ended when the service did. It used some of the same staff members.

Paramount+ offered no immediate reason for the shutdown. “60 Minutes+,” which sought to expose the brand to a younger and more diverse audience, produced some 30 episodes since its debut on March 4, 2021.

CBS News said it is discussing new roles at the network for staff that worked on “60 Minutes+” and hopes to find a place for stories that were done but now won't air. Previously-produced episodes will remain available on Paramount+, the streaming service said.

Paramount+ still has other CBS News programming on its service, including episodes of the “60 Minutes” newsmagazine.

Updated : 2022-01-14 04:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"