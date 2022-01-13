All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 31 18 10 2 1 39 102 97 Hershey 32 18 10 2 2 40 100 92 Hartford 29 15 9 3 2 35 89 85 Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68 Charlotte 30 16 12 2 0 34 97 87 Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86 Bridgeport 36 13 16 3 4 33 96 110 WB/Scranton 27 9 14 1 3 22 60 93

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 26 19 4 3 0 41 97 66 Rochester 30 19 11 0 0 38 115 109 Toronto 27 15 10 1 1 32 89 91 Laval 25 13 10 2 0 28 87 86 Cleveland 27 11 9 4 3 29 80 85 Syracuse 25 11 11 2 1 25 73 80 Belleville 28 13 15 0 0 26 82 86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 30 23 5 1 1 48 104 72 Manitoba 30 19 9 1 1 40 93 72 Rockford 26 13 11 1 1 28 74 79 Grand Rapids 29 13 11 4 1 31 85 86 Iowa 29 12 13 3 1 28 82 85 Milwaukee 33 13 18 2 0 28 91 111 Texas 25 8 13 3 1 20 72 92

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 30 21 6 2 1 45 104 75 Ontario 26 16 6 3 1 36 99 83 Henderson 27 16 8 2 1 35 85 69 Bakersfield 25 11 8 3 3 28 72 72 Colorado 30 14 11 3 2 33 95 94 Tucson 26 12 11 2 1 27 70 86 Abbotsford 25 10 11 3 1 24 73 78 San Diego 24 10 12 2 0 22 63 76 San Jose 29 12 16 1 0 25 90 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Belleville 2

Bridgeport 4, Hershey 3

Charlotte 2, Hartford 1

Rochester 7, Utica 6

Laval 3, Syracuse 2

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 0

Manitoba 2, Milwaukee 0

Henderson 5, Stockton 2

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.