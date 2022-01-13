All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 36 24 7 5 53 142 108 19-3-0 5-4-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 38 24 9 5 53 128 110 12-4-3 12-5-2 9-5-1 Toronto 35 23 9 3 49 117 88 14-4-1 9-5-2 7-2-0 Boston 33 20 11 2 42 104 85 10-6-1 10-5-1 10-3-1 Detroit 37 16 16 5 37 101 125 12-5-2 4-11-3 4-5-2 Buffalo 35 10 19 6 26 92 125 6-11-2 4-8-4 3-5-3 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 5-9-0 4-9-2 3-5-0 Montreal 35 7 24 4 18 74 128 5-10-1 2-14-3 2-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 33 24 7 2 50 115 73 11-3-1 13-4-1 4-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 37 23 10 4 50 107 94 10-3-2 13-7-2 5-1-0 Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104 10-4-5 10-4-4 6-2-1 Pittsburgh 35 21 9 5 47 116 90 10-5-2 11-4-3 5-2-0 Columbus 34 16 17 1 33 108 122 11-6-1 5-11-0 3-7-0 Philadelphia 35 13 15 7 33 90 119 6-7-3 7-8-4 3-5-1 New Jersey 36 14 17 5 33 105 126 9-7-3 5-10-2 6-5-2 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80 4-5-3 6-7-3 1-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 37 24 11 2 50 117 99 11-5-0 13-6-2 9-2-1 Colorado 33 22 8 3 47 143 109 14-2-1 8-6-2 6-3-1 St. Louis 36 21 10 5 47 126 98 14-3-2 7-7-3 8-4-2 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102 11-3-1 10-7-1 5-4-0 Dallas 33 18 13 2 38 97 96 14-3-1 4-10-1 6-5-1 Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 10-6-1 6-6-4 5-3-2 Chicago 36 13 18 5 31 87 121 6-7-3 7-11-2 3-5-3 Arizona 34 8 23 3 19 74 129 4-12-1 4-11-2 3-9-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117 12-9-2 11-5-0 7-4-0 Anaheim 39 19 13 7 45 117 110 12-6-4 7-7-3 7-2-3 Los Angeles 36 18 13 5 41 100 94 12-8-2 6-5-3 3-3-1 San Jose 37 20 16 1 41 105 114 10-7-1 10-9-0 2-2-0 Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83 4-3-4 13-7-2 3-4-1 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 10-6-0 8-8-2 8-2-0 Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 91 100 8-7-1 8-9-2 5-3-3 Seattle 35 10 21 4 24 97 131 6-11-2 4-10-2 2-9-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Montreal 1

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Arizona 2, Toronto 1

Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Nashville at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd