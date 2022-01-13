All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|36
|24
|7
|5
|53
|142
|108
|19-3-0
|5-4-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|9
|5
|53
|128
|110
|12-4-3
|12-5-2
|9-5-1
|Toronto
|35
|23
|9
|3
|49
|117
|88
|14-4-1
|9-5-2
|7-2-0
|Boston
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|104
|85
|10-6-1
|10-5-1
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|37
|16
|16
|5
|37
|101
|125
|12-5-2
|4-11-3
|4-5-2
|Buffalo
|35
|10
|19
|6
|26
|92
|125
|6-11-2
|4-8-4
|3-5-3
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|18
|2
|20
|79
|107
|5-9-0
|4-9-2
|3-5-0
|Montreal
|35
|7
|24
|4
|18
|74
|128
|5-10-1
|2-14-3
|2-7-2
|Carolina
|33
|24
|7
|2
|50
|115
|73
|11-3-1
|13-4-1
|4-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|23
|10
|4
|50
|107
|94
|10-3-2
|13-7-2
|5-1-0
|Washington
|37
|20
|8
|9
|49
|125
|104
|10-4-5
|10-4-4
|6-2-1
|Pittsburgh
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|116
|90
|10-5-2
|11-4-3
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|34
|16
|17
|1
|33
|108
|122
|11-6-1
|5-11-0
|3-7-0
|Philadelphia
|35
|13
|15
|7
|33
|90
|119
|6-7-3
|7-8-4
|3-5-1
|New Jersey
|36
|14
|17
|5
|33
|105
|126
|9-7-3
|5-10-2
|6-5-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|64
|80
|4-5-3
|6-7-3
|1-4-1
|Nashville
|37
|24
|11
|2
|50
|117
|99
|11-5-0
|13-6-2
|9-2-1
|Colorado
|33
|22
|8
|3
|47
|143
|109
|14-2-1
|8-6-2
|6-3-1
|St. Louis
|36
|21
|10
|5
|47
|126
|98
|14-3-2
|7-7-3
|8-4-2
|Minnesota
|33
|21
|10
|2
|44
|122
|102
|11-3-1
|10-7-1
|5-4-0
|Dallas
|33
|18
|13
|2
|38
|97
|96
|14-3-1
|4-10-1
|6-5-1
|Winnipeg
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|99
|99
|10-6-1
|6-6-4
|5-3-2
|Chicago
|36
|13
|18
|5
|31
|87
|121
|6-7-3
|7-11-2
|3-5-3
|Arizona
|34
|8
|23
|3
|19
|74
|129
|4-12-1
|4-11-2
|3-9-0
|Vegas
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|138
|117
|12-9-2
|11-5-0
|7-4-0
|Anaheim
|39
|19
|13
|7
|45
|117
|110
|12-6-4
|7-7-3
|7-2-3
|Los Angeles
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|100
|94
|12-8-2
|6-5-3
|3-3-1
|San Jose
|37
|20
|16
|1
|41
|105
|114
|10-7-1
|10-9-0
|2-2-0
|Calgary
|33
|17
|10
|6
|40
|104
|83
|4-3-4
|13-7-2
|3-4-1
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|113
|111
|10-6-0
|8-8-2
|8-2-0
|Vancouver
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|91
|100
|8-7-1
|8-9-2
|5-3-3
|Seattle
|35
|10
|21
|4
|24
|97
|131
|6-11-2
|4-10-2
|2-9-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 5, Montreal 1
Dallas 5, Seattle 2
Arizona 2, Toronto 1
Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Nashville at Boston, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, ppd
Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd