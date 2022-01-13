Alexa
Fa La La La La! Sandra Boynton has an imprint all her own

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 21:36
NEW YORK (AP) — Sandra Boynton's prolific career as an author, cartoonist and songwriter has reached the point where a publisher has formed an imprint dedicated solely to her books.

On Thursday, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced the launch of Boynton Bookworks, which will be home to her dozens of previous works, including such favorites as “Pajama Time!” and “The Barnyard Dance!” New releases, starting this fall, include the board books “Pookie’s Thanksgiving” and “Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!” and a deluxe picture book edition of “Hippos Go Berserk!” first published in 1977.

Boynton Bookworks also plans reissues of books and accompanying CDs, beginning in 2023 with “Philadelphia Chickens.”

“My own imprint! It’s not only astounding, it’s completely unexpected," Boynton said in a statement. "What an honor — and what a gift. I really haven’t been able to process it at all.”

Boynton's books have sold millions of copies and her songs have been performed by Brian Wilson, Patti LuPone and Meryl Streep among others.

Updated : 2022-01-13 23:52 GMT+08:00

