Ribbon Fiber Optic Market Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, Forthcoming Developments And Forecasts to 2030

The global ribbon fiber optic market valued at market size of USD 2,589.5 Million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 5,384.6 Million by 2030. The global ribbon fiber optic market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period.

Huge growth in the number of data centers, is one of the most important factors driving the demand for network equipment and materials at a huge pace. Additionally, increased data traffic volume has resulted in urgent need for optical fiber networks in data centers to be enhanced for higher capacity usage. Governments of various countries, across the globe are also investing huge amount of funds, towards the development of telecommunication infrastructure to promote digitization. These factors are expected to fuel the market growth to a great extent.

Among other regions, Asia pacific is expected to dominate the market with the largest share in 2020. Asia-Pacific has witnessed a boom in telecommunication industry in the past few years. Continuous growth in data traffic volume, due to growing digitization is the most important factor, attributed to the dominance of Asia pacific region in ribbon fiber optic market.

Global ribbon fiber optic market is a moderately fragmented market, with the presence of international and local players across various regions. The market players are focusing on development of additional features in ribbon fiber optics, in order to provide better bandwidth and data speed to the users. Companies are making efforts to bundle the maximum number of fibres into the smallest possible cable to maximise fibre density and duct space utilisation. These developments by market players, are expected to provide competitive edge to the companies.

Growth Influencers

Growing numbers of data centers across the globe

Continuous increase in the number of data centers, is one of the most important factors driving the growth of market. Growing trend of cloud storage, internet of things, data analytics, have resulted in this growth. Additionally, governments of various countries are offering tax incentives to market players, in order to promote digitization. These factors are expected to create enormous opportunity in the ribbon fiber optic market. Additionally, introduction of 5G technology has also resulted in high-speed data transfer, which is also expected to fuel the growth for ribbon fiber optic market.

Increased demand for improved internet speed and highest bandwidth

With the introduction of HD technology & OTT services, the demand for fiber optics is growing at a huge pace. As compared to an ordinary technology, HD technology videos require four times more bandwidth and internet speed. Ribbon fiber optic has the capability to accommodate higher bandwidth with faster speed. Due to these technological advancements, the demand for ribbon fiber optic market is expected to grow at a huge pace, in the forthcoming years.

Fragile nature of ribbon fiber optic is expected to constraint the market growth

Fiber optic cables are fragile as compared to copper cables, resulting in more chances of damage. Also, the trouble process required for fiber optic cables are completely different, than process followed for copper cables. The ribbon fiber optic has very limited motion capability. The fiber optic can move in longitudinal axis, also known as preferential bending, any other motions can cause damage resulting in loss of power.

Segments Overview

The global ribbon fiber optic market is segmented into type, and application

By Type

• Single Mode

• Multi-Mode

On the basis of type, single mode dominated the market with the largest share in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, multi-mode segment is projected to grow at a highest rate of 13.5% during the forecast period.

By Application

• FTTx

• Long Distance Communication

• Local Mobile Metro Network

• Other Local Access Network

• CATV

• Others

Based on application, the Long-Distance Communication segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 12.4%, during the forecast period. Whereas, FTTx segment is dominating the application segment with the largest market share of 25%, in the year 2020.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global ribbon fiber optic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Asia pacific is dominating the global ribbon fiber optic market in 2020. Continuous growth in digital ecosystem is one of the most important factors attributed to the dominance of Asia pacific. Companies are investing huge amount of funds into networking infrastructure in this region. Google has also invested over USD 2 billion since 2010, towards the development of networking infrastructure in Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian SpA, Sterlite Tech, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corporation (Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.), The Siemon Company, and Yangtze Optic Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC). The major 6 players in the market accounted for a cumulative market share of nearly 30% in 2020.

Key market players are actively engaged in strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regional expansion, new product development and innovation to increase their presence in the global ribbon fiber optic market.

