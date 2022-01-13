Alexa
Former Norwich manager Farke heads to Russia for next job

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 19:07
KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) — Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke is moving to southern Russia after signing up to coach Krasnodar.

It will be Farke's first job since being fired by the struggling Premier League team in November.

Krasnodar said Farke signed a contract Thursday through the end of the 2023-24 season and will bring three assistants with him.

Krasnodar is in fifth place in the Russian league and is aiming to return to European competition next season after reaching the group stage of the Champions League in 2020 but missing out this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-13 20:48 GMT+08:00

